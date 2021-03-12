Cuba: 1,500 Havana Residents Were Vaccinated with Soberana 02

The volunteers have had mild adverse reactions, including slight pain at the injection area and general malaise.

Cuba's Health Ministry Thursday informed that 1,500 Havana residents have been vaccinated with the Soberana 02 vaccine since it entered phase III of clinical trials on March 3.

The doses were administered in 30 hospitals in the most affected municipalities, among which are Habana Vieja, La Lisa, and Plaza de la Revolucion. Havana authorities will designate another 18 clinics to the third phase in which 44,000 thousand people will take part.

"From March 3 to March 10, 90 percent of the people who were scheduled to be vaccinated on those days received the first dose of Soberana 02. The clinics are set to continue receiving volunteers," the Health Ministry stated.

So far, the vaccinated volunteers have had mild adverse reactions, including slight pain at the injection area and general malaise.

#Iran | 100,000 doses of Cuba's COVID-19 vaccine Soberana 02, developed in cooperation between Tehran and Havana, arrived in Iran Thursday to commence Phase III clinical trials.https://t.co/PO6HDQvOXi — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) March 11, 2021

"The results of Soberana 02 are encouraging," the Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries Business Group (BioCubaFarma) highlighted and reiterated that Cuba's 11 million inhabitants will be immunized during 2021. Currently, Cuba is developing five COVID-19 vaccines: Soberana 01, Soberana 02, Soberana Plus, Abdala, and Mambisa. It also has over 20 molecular biology laboratories to process COVID-19 tests and over 20 national drugs for the prevention, treatment, and recovery of the patients. As of March 10, Cuba has registered 59,157 COVID-19 cases and 361 deaths from the disease.