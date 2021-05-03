Venezuela To Hold Clinical Trials of Cuban Vaccine Abdala

Venezuelan authorities confirmed on Monday that clinical trials of Cuban vaccine candidate Abdala would begin in May as the country advances in its immunization campaign.

"We will be starting a clinical study with this vaccine, but simultaneously, adapting our national vaccine laboratory to produce, if all goes well as we hope, doses for four million people," Health Minister Carlos Alvarado said on national television.

Hoy recibimos 50 mil dosis de la vacuna Sputnik V, como parte del sexto cargamento que forma parte de la alianza estratégica Rusia- Venezuela, agradecemos una vez más los esfuerzos que realizan los presidentes Vladimir Putin y @NicolasMaduro para combatir la COVID-19 en el país pic.twitter.com/dDVZiu0cbI — Carlos Alvarado (@AlvaradoC_Salud) May 3, 2021

"Today, we received 50 thousand doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, as part of the sixth shipment that is part of the Russia-Venezuela strategic alliance; we thank once again the efforts made by Presidents Vladimir Putin and Nicolas Maduro to combat COVID-19 in the country."

The Cuban vaccines add up to the 1.48 million COVID-19 jabs Venezuela has received thus far, including the Russian Sputnik V.

Moreover, the country expects the first shipments of COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX mechanism in July, the official reported.