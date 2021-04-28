Venezuela: Jose Gregorio Hernandez To Be Beatified This Friday

The beatification ceremony will be attended by only 150 faithfull due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Venezuela's ecclesiastical authorities on Wednesday informed that Caracas' La Salle-La Colina school is getting ready for the beatification ceremony of Jose Gregorio Hernandez (1864-1919), "the Doctor of the Poor."

"The relics of the future blessed are ready. After the beatification ceremony, they will be delivered to the different churches nationwide, so Jose Gregorio Hernandez can be venerated by all Venezuelans," the Caracas Archdiocese stated.

Since Monday, Venezuelan faithful have been praying in churches across the country to prepare for the beatification, which will be attended by only 150 people due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

The Holy See informed that the Vatican State Secretary Cardinal Pietro Parolin cannot travel to Venezuela to be at the doctor's beatification due to the pandemic.



Feliz #DiaDelMédico to all of my colleagues and mentors! ������ Thought I’d share this gem I found @TheAVAM this weekend - Dr. José Gregorio Hernández is a famous folk figure in Venezuela known for serving the poor. He’s also the patron saint of med students, doctors and patients! pic.twitter.com/32beIHZgE0 — Miguel Tusa Lavieri (@migueltusamed) March 10, 2021

Apostolic nuncio Aldo Giordano will preside over the ceremony as Pope Francis' representative in Venezuela. The doctor's beatification was approved by Pope Francis after the Vatican verified the miracle of the girl Yaxury Solorzano, who was given no hope of life by doctors after getting shot in the head in 2017. Yaxury's mother, who is devoted to Jose Gregorio, prayed for her daughter's healing. After spending 20 days hospitalized with a reserved prognosis, the girl left the hospital safe and sound, walking and talking normally. Jose Gregorio Hernandez earned his holiness halo in Venezuela and the neighboring countries due to his work on behalf of the most vulnerable people.