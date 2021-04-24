Venezuela to Produce Insulin Under Russian License

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
Mainstream media have not told you this: Venezuelan laboratories will manufacture millions of insulin drug capsules over the next fice years, under an agreement between the Government of Venezuela and the Russian biotechnology company Geropharm.
According to a press release from Geropharm, the plant will be established at the facilities of the Socialist Company for the Production of Biological Medicines ( Espromed Bio) in Caracas.
Suffering from a harsh United States-led international financial blockade, Venezuela has experienced acute shortages of insulin and other drugs necessary to attend the country’s 2.96 million patients affected by diabetes mellitus.
By 2019 “international insulin manufacturers practically completely stopped deliveries of vital insulin drugs to Venezuela”, the Russian lab said.