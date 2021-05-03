Venezuela Receives Another 50,000 Doses Of Sputnik V Vaccine

The Bolivarian authorities expect to vaccinate 70 percent of the population this 2021.

Venezuela's Health Minister Carlos Alvarado on Monday informed that his country received another 50,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine.

The doses manufactured by Russia's Gamaleya Center arrived at Simon Bolivar International Airport, in Maiquetia city, at 5h00 local time.

"In the last few weeks, Venezuela has received 1,480,000 Sputnik V doses, which will allow us to immunize over 800,000 people," Alvarado explained, adding that health authorities expect to vaccinate 70 percent of the population this 2021.

Venezuela is currently vaccinating the country's 360,000 health workers and over 60-years-old citizens who have over two underlying illnesses, such as chronic kidney disease and HIV.

Health workers are also vaccinating the elderly who are admitted to Social Security Institute (INASS) centers or nursing homes. "The new doses will allow us to vaccinate members of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB), Police, and Civil Protection, who are also exposed to contagion," Alvarado said. The Bolivarian Government expects to receive new doses through the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) facility. This donation will allow the country to immunize over 5 million people.