Venezuela Audits Software To Select Subnational Board Members

During the audit procedure, representatives of political organizations received copies of the software that will be used in the automatic lottery.

Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE) began auditing the software that will randomly select those citizens who will serve during the subnational elections to be held on November 21.

The Office of Subnational Electoral Organizations Director Luis Piedra started the control procedure on Wednesday. The audit proceeded with the presence of representatives of political organizations and Indigenous peoples.

The electoral authorities will install 29,851 polling stations throughout the country. To guarantee their operation, the CNE will randomly select 902,410 citizens to occupy positions in the polling stations and in the parish, municipal and regional boards.

Those selected through the audited software will be notified to come to the CNE's facilities to receive training.

During the audit procedure, representatives of political organizations received copies of the software that will be used in the automatic lottery. They also received a copy of the Electoral Register, which contains biographical information of all citizens qualified to hold electoral offices during the next year.

In the next two days, political parties will be able to review this data and submit observations to the official information if necessary. The drawing of lots to define who will occupy sub-national electoral positions will take place on July 7.

This software audit is part of the guarantees that support the transparency and reliability of the Venezuelan electoral system in each of its phases.