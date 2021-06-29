Venezuela: CNE Endorses 20 New Organizations for Nov Elections

The CNE detailed that of the new registered organizations, eight are national, and 12 are regional.

The Venezuelan National Electoral Council (CNE) president, Pedro Calzadilla, confirmed this Monday the registration of 20 new political organizations for the mega-elections to be held on November 21.

Calzadilla stated that of the new registered organizations, eight are national and 12 regional, "they will be active to participate in the mega-elections of November 21", he added.

The President of the CNE detailed that at the moment, the organization registers 42 organizations with national political purposes and 64 of the regional type, which promotes a democratic environment, "we invited Venezuelans and young people who are already registered and want to update their data to do so, they have until July 15, there will be no extension", he urged.

On the other hand, the CNE's Twitter account specifies that up to June 28, 826,756 movements of people have been made, of which 256,756 are new registrants, 479,515 registered change of addresses, "the states with the highest movement are Zulia, Miranda, Anzoátegui, Bolívar, Miranda and Carabobo," he explained.

To guarantee even more transparency of the electoral process, the CNE stated that the audit of the Automated Voting System continues, which counts with the participation of ten academics from several universities of the South American country.

Given the regional elections where Venezuelans will elect their next governors, mayors, and council members on November 21, both the electoral authorities and the delegates of the organizations and political parties agreed not to set up awnings or carry out proselytizing acts near the voting centers.