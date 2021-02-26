Venezuela To Change The 2021 Subnational Election Calendar

Lawmakers propose the holding of a joint election for local assemblies, mayors, and governors' office posts.

Venezuela's Parliament on Thursday agreed to debate a bill that seeks the repeal the law that regulates sub-national bodies' legislative periods in order to allow modifications of the 2021 electoral chronogram.

The electoral chronogram contemplates the holding of subnational elections for local assemblies, mayors, and governors' office posts in 2021.

Lawmakers proposed the holding of a joint election which must be decided upon by the National Electoral Council (CNE).

Parliament's President Jorge Rodriguez reaffirmed that there are no obstacles to hold the polls, highlighting that opposition sectors' representatives support a simultaneous election.

UN special rapporteur @AlenaDouhan tells me US sanctions have reduced the Venezuelan govt's revenue by 99%



She also reports the opposition has refused to sign deals to use seized Venezuelan funds abroad to purchase meds & vaccines from UN



Full interview https://t.co/bUFrEhW9Dv pic.twitter.com/Dcc6j3XjVh — Anya Parampil (@anyaparampil) February 17, 2021

Lawmakers will appoint a new CNE Board of Directors, which must first carry out a technical evaluation of the electoral process.

"The current law is an obstacle to open channels for people's participation and allow the CNE to freely make the decision for the elections to be held all in one, or one by one," lawmaker Pedro Carreño explained.

In Dec. 2020, Venezuelans elected 277 new representatives to the Parliament. This year, sub-national elections will decide 23 governors and 335 mayor posts.