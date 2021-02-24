President Maduro Meets with ALBA-TCP Secretary-General Llorenti

The focus of the dialogue was the regional bloc's vaccination efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, held a meeting this Tuesday with the secretary-general of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People's Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), Sacha Llorenti.

During the meeting, a review was made of ALBA initiatives to confront the COVID-19 pandemic in the region, such as creating a humanitarian fund by ALBA member countries to obtain vaccines on an equitable basis.

The Venezuelan president emphasized that no one should feel abandoned or unprotected, given that the alliance is setting up a structure for the relaunching of several health programs.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the ten most powerful countries have monopolized 75 percent of the vaccines against the disease. For this reason, the regional mechanism marks a different scheme for the distribution of the doses to guarantee the fundamental right to health of the people.

Sostuve una productiva reunión con el Dr. Sacha Llorenti, Secretario General del ALBA. Conversamos sobre la conformación del Banco de Vacunas, Pruebas y Tratamientos contra el Covid-19, y la ruta de trabajo para nuevas alianzas y convenios de cooperación entre nuestros pueblos. pic.twitter.com/tyi38yPbTf — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) February 24, 2021

In previous days, the ALBA Bank president, Raúl Li Causi, announced that the Social Council of the integrationist organization had also agreed on the creation of a medicine bank.

The dialogue between the two figures took place in Caracas, where the first combatant and deputy to the National Assembly, Cilia Flores, the Executive Vice-President of the Republic, Delcy Rodríguez, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jorge Arreaza, were also present.