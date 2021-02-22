Venezuelan Troops Detect a Spy Working for Colombia

The soldiers of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces detected an officer who was selling strategic information to President Ivan Duque's administration.

Venezuela's Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino on Monday denounced a new attempt to violate the sovereignty of his country by the Colombian government which attempted to get sensitive information about the Bolivarian Military Aviation (AMB).

Colombian intelligence services recruited Captain Ronald Marrero to get information about the Su-30MK2 multirole fighter, a device that is designed to destroy air, ground, and surface targets using guided and unguided aerial weapons.

This espionage action, however, was detected by the soldiers who worked with Lozano. Investigations showed this captain received a weekly payment of US$1,000 for passing information to a Colombian agent.

"We warned Colombia's President Ivan Duque, Don't make more mistakes!" Padrino stressed and accused the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of being also involved in the attacks against the Bolivarian nation.

So far, Colombian intelligence has contacted over 538 Venezuelan military personnel to get information that allows sabotage and disable several weapons systems used by the Bolivian nation for its defense.

"Any attempt to violate Venezuela's territorial integrity will have a powerful response," Padrino said and recalled that the Duque administration has been behind several attempts at assassination, sabotage, and espionage.

This new episode of Colombian aggression occurs amidst new unilateral sanctions by the European Union against top officials of the Venezuelan government led by President Nicolas Maduro.