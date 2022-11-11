Venezuela Takes Part in the Paris Forum for Peace

“We are convinced that the path for Venezuela is dialogue, the suspension of all illegal sanctions and respect for the Constitution,” Rodriguez said.

On Friday, Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez arrived in France to participate in the 5th Paris Forum for Peace that takes place at the Palacio de la Bolsa.

“We are convinced that the path for Venezuela is dialogue, the suspension of all illegal sanctions and respect for the Constitution,” said Rodriguez, who is also a militant of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV).

He attended the Forum as a result of an invitation that arose during the meeting between Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and the French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place amid the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 27) in Egypt.

During his stay in France, Rodriguez is expected to establish high-level meetings to make possible the continuity of the dialogues between the Venezuelan government and the opposition.

Durante su intervención en el @ParisPeaceForum, el Presidente @PetroGustavo se refirió a dos tipos de guerras que ha sobrellevado la humanidad en los últimos tiempos: las guerras fósiles y las guerras por el control de la riqueza. #PPF22 pic.twitter.com/7STxOxNskE — Presidencia Colombia ���� (@infopresidencia) November 11, 2022

The tweet reads, "During his speech at the Paris Peace Forum, President Gustavo Petro referred to two types of wars that have affected humanity in recent times: fossil wars and wars for the control of wealth."

These talks began in August 2021 in Mexico but were suspended after Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab was extradited to the United States. On May 17, however, the delegations expressed the need to reactivate the negotiating process.

The 2022 Paris Peace Forum is dedicated to Latin American countries. Present at the Friday morning session were Colombian President Gustavo Petro, Jordanian Queen Rania Al Abdullah, and World Food Program Director David Beasley.

Later, the panel "Universalism Against War" was attended by President Macron, Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez, and Guinea Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco Embalo.