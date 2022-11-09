First Flight of Colombian Airline Satena Lands in Venezuela

On Wednesday, Colombia's ambassador to Venezuela, Armando Benedetti, announced the arrival of the first flight of the Colombian airline SATENA, resuming commercial flights between the two countries.

The ambassador said via Twitter, "Making history, just landed in Caracas the first international flight of SATENA airline, coming from Bogotá. Relations between two brotherly countries continue to strengthen with open borders and open skies."

The Colombian airline's plane landed at Maiquetia International Airport, La Guaira state (north). Flights between the two countries began last September 26, when the reopening of the borders was announced.

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, said on his Twitter account, "This is SATENA's first international flight in its history. We said in the campaign that we would turn it into the great Colombian aviation company and we are fulfilling it."

Con las autoridades venezolanas seguiremos trabajando de la mano para establecer frecuencias y rutas aéreas que nos permitan ampliar la conectividad aérea entre Colombia y Venezuela. @MinTransporteCo @AerolineaSatena pic.twitter.com/12iOEhROxL — Armando Benedetti (@AABenedetti) November 9, 2022

We will continue working hand in hand with the Venezuelan authorities to establish frequencies and air routes that allow us to expand air connectivity between Colombia and Venezuela.

According to the president of the SATENA airline, Brigadier General Óscar Zuluaga, new opportunities for national aviation, as well as for employment, investment, tourism and trade will be generated with the re-establishment of commercial flights.

Colombia and Venezuela are gradually resuming their diplomatic and trade relations after they were severed by the administration of former President Iván Duque (2018-2022).