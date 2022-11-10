Venezuela To Include Climate Change Training in Schools

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, said this Thursday that the country would include training on climate change and environmental preservation in the initial, primary and secondary educational programs.

"In Venezuela, everything that has to do with climate change, everything that has to do with the preservation of Mother Earth, of the Pachamama, (is the) the fifth objective of the homeland," he said in an act broadcast by the state channel VTV.

The head of state, who was at the inauguration of the eighteenth edition of the International Book Fair (Filven) in Caracas, called for "stimulating in children and youth (...) the love for reading", as well as "the appetite for knowledge" in all areas, including the environment.

Maduro participated in the COP27 Climate Summit, held in the Egyptian city of Sharm el Sheikh. He called last Tuesday to realize without delays or "bureaucratic artifices" of a financing fund to address climate losses and damages.

In addition, the president advocated for the protection of the Amazon after a meeting with the presidents of Colombia and Suriname, Gustavo Petro and Chan Santokhi, respectively.