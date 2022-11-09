Colombian and Venezuelan Military Forces Hold First Meeting

The Territorial Military and Police Commanders meeting between Venezuela and Colombia seeks to establish strategies to optimize border security and defense.

The military high command of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces of Venezuela (FANB) is discussing this Wednesday with their Colombian counterparts on issues related to border security and defense, during the first Meeting of Territorial Military and Police Border Commanders.

"From San Antonio, Táchira state, the first Meeting of Territorial Military and Police Border Commanders between Venezuela-Colombia is taking place, reaffirming ties of brotherhood and establishing strategies to optimize the security and defense of the border," detailed the Venezuelan Ministry of Defense on the social network Twitter.

According to the official information, the meeting was attended by the head of the Venezuelan Defense Ministry, Vladímir Padrino, together with the Strategic Operational Commander of the FANB, Domingo Hernández, and other authorities of the security bodies.

The meeting seeks to establish strategies to optimize border security and defense, as well as to increase efforts in the process of normalization of bilateral relations.

#Con este encuentro de Comandantes militares y policiales de Venezuela y Colombia, el Bolivarianismo originario renace cada día más, con una hermandad histórica, preservando la estabilidad moral de las Tropas y Oficiales de ambas organizaciones militares y policiales. pic.twitter.com/jrlAYJlPSF — Prensa FANB (@PrensaFANB) November 9, 2022

With this meeting of military and police commanders from Venezuela and Colombia, the original Bolivarianism is reborn every day, with a historical brotherhood, preserving the moral stability of the Troops and Officers of both military and police organizations.

Venezuela and Colombia resumed diplomatic relations on August 7, following the presidential inauguration of Gustavo Petro, and as a first step, appointed their ambassadors in these countries.

On September 26, they officially opened the binational border for trade, which had been closed since 2015 due to political conflicts between both countries.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro received Petro on November 1 in Caracas. They signed a joint declaration to strengthen bilateral relations in this first meeting.

Maduro broke off relations with Colombia in 2019 after the opposition led by politician Juan Guaidó tried to enter through the border with alleged humanitarian aid, which Caracas called an invasion attempt.