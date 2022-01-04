Venezuela: Arreaza Leads Massive Rallies In Barinas Campaign

"Our policy proposals stem from suggestions made by citizens... We owe ourselves to the people and we will achieve victory with them," former Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza said.

The United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) candidate to Barinas state governor Jorge Arreaza continues his political campaign for the elections to be held on Sunday.

On Monday, Arreaza took part in popular assemblies in Cruz Paredes, Obispos, and Barinas, where he listened to what citizens expect of him as governor and confirmed the effectiveness of government programs.

"Our policy proposals stem from suggestions made by citizens in these assemblies. We owe ourselves to the people and we will achieve victory with them," Arreaza stated during the journey of a car caravan that left from in Ribas town to Bolivia city to support him.

"I call on the citizenry to exercise their right to vote and discard abstentionist positions to defend Barinas state from the threat posed by the right-wing politicians, whose plan is to generate destabilization processes from Barinas," he added.



The National Electoral Council (CNE) annulled the results of the Nov. 21 elections in Barinas State because the winning candidate, Freddy Superlano, should not have participated in the democratic process given that previous judicial processes disqualified him from holding public office. As of Monday, four other candidates were registered to run in this process: Sergio Garrido (Democratic Action), Claudio Fermin (Solutions for Venezuela), Adolfo Superlano (Movement for National Integrity), and Pedro Diaz (Ecological Movement). The CNE informed that the electoral campaign will conclude on Thursday. The International Centre for Higher Studies (ICHS), Venezuelan Jurist Association (AJV), and Electoral Observatory (OEV) will participate in the process as observers.