Venezuelan Congress To Debate Reform To Supreme Court

On Thursday, Venezuela’s National Assembly will debate a bill to reform the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ).

"In recent days, the TSJ President Maikel Moreno sent to the Commission for Dialogue and National Reconciliation a proposal for the reform of the Supreme Court law," National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said.

During the discussion of this proposal, the Venezuelan lawmakers will evaluate the feasibility of reducing the number of justices of the Supreme Court, which currently consists of 32 principal and alternate members.

If the reduction proposal is approved, the National Assembly must immediately initiate procedures to form a "Nominations Committee," which would be in charge of choosing new judges for chambers related to administrative, electoral, constitutional, civil cassation, and criminal cassation matters.

The reform requested by Judge Moreno is in correspondence with the current Constitution, which only limits itself to indicating which rooms of the Supreme Court should exist but does not specify the number of judges. Therefore, the reform can be carried out through routine parliamentary procedures since it does not involve a constitutional amendment.

In recent statements, Rodriguez specified that the legislative branch is making legal changes aimed at guaranteeing respect for the rights of all citizens, regardless of their political, economic or social condition.

In this sense, he highlighted the approval of norms such as the Military Justice Code, the Law of Victims, Witnesses and other Procedural Subjects, the reform of the Penitentiary Code, the Law of Women's Right to a Life Free of Violence, and the Victims Reparation Law.