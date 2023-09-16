Venezuelan President Meets With International Leaders in Havana

President Nicolas Maduro held meetings with Xiomara Castro, Daniel Ortega, Denzil Douglas, Azali Assoumani, and Roosevelt Skerrit during the G77+China Summit.

Within the context of the G77+China Summit in Havana, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega convened to enhance their bilateral ties.

The Bolivarian leader also held a meeting with the Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit and with the African Union President Azali Assoumani.

Venezuela and Nicaragua Strengthen Bilateral Relations

During their meeting, Maduro and Ortega reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering their bilateral relations and emphasized their dedication to the path of international cooperation.

In their relationship, Venezuela and Nicaragua have shared strategies to counteract the ambitions that the United States has displayed in its pursuit of being the world's tutor.

"It is always pleasant to meet friends of Venezuela. My affection for Commander Daniel Ortega, the Nicaraguan president. Our peoples are destined to consolidate their friendship as an example of unity to overcome great challenges," Maduro stated.

Throughout history, Venezuela and Nicaragua have signed various agreements for mutual development since the tenure of Commander Hugo Chavez as president.

MADURO at the G77 summit:



"As peoples of the South we must seek our own paths and not accept the dictates of the empires of the world that seek to undermine our freedom. The 21st century must be our century!" pic.twitter.com/0a1jUuwm6E — COMBATE |���� (@upholdreality) September 15, 2023

Venezuela and Dominica Forge Closer Cooperation

President Maduro had a cordial meeting with Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, which served to strengthen and deepen the bonds of cooperation between both nations.

During the meeting in Havana, their bilateral agreements were reviewed, aimed at strengthening regional integration mechanisms and reinforcing trade relations.

Venezuela and Dominica share several cooperation frameworks, including the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA TCP), Petrocaribe, and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

Maduro Meets with the Highest Authority of the African Union

The Bolivarian leader met with Azali Assoumani, the head of the Union of the Comoros and the Pro Tempore President of the African Union (AU). Both parties expressed their willingness to continue working towards dialogue with Mother Africa.

President Maduro emphasized on various occasions the significance of the African Union to Venezuela, observing and praising his country's positive experiences.

"We love our Mother Africa. We share a common destiny and the struggle for the freedom and happiness of our peoples," the Bolivarian leader said.

Diplomatic relations between Venezuela and the African continent date back over 70 years, starting with the establishment of the first ties with Egypt and Ethiopia in 1950.

Many governments in the Summit of the G77 have expressed their position against the US blockade on Cuba.#EndTheEmbargo #LiveBetter pic.twitter.com/ViJ2yJpB3Y — Cancillería de Cuba (@CubaMINREX) September 15, 2023

Venezuela and Saint Kitts & Nevis Reaffirm Their Friendship

The Venezuelan President had a friendly meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Denzil Douglas, during which they reaffirmed the bonds of friendship and solidarity between their nations.

Maduro reaffirmed his commitment to further solidify the ties of friendship with Saint Kitts and Nevis and to deepen cooperation in all areas for the benefit of this nation.

"A pleasant meeting with Minister Denzil Douglas to advance cooperation for the well-being, peace, and development of our peoples. Strength lies in unity!," the Bolivarian leader said.

Diplomatic relations between Venezuela and Saint Kitts and Nevis will celebrate their 40th anniversary in October.

President Maduro Reviews Cooperation Plans with Honduran President

The Bolivarian leader also met with Honduran President Xiomara Castro, with the aim of strengthening their ties and reviewing the roadmap they are constructing for common development.

During the meeting, in which the Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil also participated, Maduro and Castro discussed topics related to regional integration.

In their common agenda, the governments of Venezuela and Honduras have evaluated the development of cooperation programs and the promotion of projects in strategic areas such as science and technology.

