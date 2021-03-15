Venezuela Sets Special Vaccination Plan to Halt COVID-19 Strain

Authorities will limit the movement of people and vehicles In the Capital District, The Bolivar, and the Miranda States.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro on Sunday informed that his government will apply a special vaccination plan and will reinforce health measures to contain the spread of the Brazilian COVID-19 strain in the country.

"We will star vaccinating residents of those areas with the highest incidence of the new COVID-19 strain to prevent a health system collapse," the president said.

Authorities will impose an epidemiological fence to limit the movement of people and vehicles in the Capital District, and the Bolivar and Miranda states.

The Transportation Ministry announced the suspension of interurban routes to and from those territories. Internal passenger transportation services will be limited to users in prioritized sectors.

"We will also install field hospitals and COVID-19 mobile laboratories for COVID-19 testing. Health authorities will be prepared to assist all patients, especially those who develop severe symptoms," Maduro explained, adding that all people infected with COVID-19 will receive free medical treatment. The government is still waiting for a response on the request made to the Bank of England for it to release Venezuelan US$300 million to purchase vaccines. "This request is not a political action, but a human claim so that Venezuela can access immunizers through the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility (COVAX)," Maduro assured.