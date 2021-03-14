    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Venezuela

Venezuela: 19 Tons of Humanitarian Aid To Equatorial Guinea

  • Conviasa's airplane unloading humanitarian aid in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, March 14, 2021.

    Conviasa's airplane unloading humanitarian aid in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, March 14, 2021. | Photo: Twitter/ @CancilleriaVE

Published 14 March 2021 (3 hours 12 minutes ago)
Opinion

Deputy Foreign Affairs for Africa Yuri Pimentel headed the Venezuelan delegation that transported the donation to Malabo.

On Sunday, Venezuela's Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza announced the shipment of 19 tons of humanitarian aid to Equatorial Guinea due to the March 7 explosion, which has caused over 100 deaths so far.

RELATED:

Six Factors Explaining COVID-19 Low Incidence in Venezuela

The donation was delivered by Deputy Foreign Minister for Africa Yuri Pimentel, who flew to the African country to offer the aid and the condolences of Venezuelans.

"More than humanitarian aid, it is a sign of the brotherhood and solidarity that unites us," said Pimentel after meeting with Equatorial Guinea Ambassador to Caracas Carmelo Micha Nguema Misi.

On March 7, a powder keg full of dynamite and high caliber ammunition exploded in the port city of Bata, an important commercial center of the African country.

The explosion caused the destruction of the Nkuantoma military base and nearby houses and buildings, which has plunged the country into an emergency.

The victims were grieved at a State funeral led by the country's highest authorities, who did not invite the main opposition parties.

Tags

Venezuela Humanitarian Aid Equatorial Guinea Explosion

by teleSUR/ md-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.