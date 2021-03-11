Venezuela Passes Decree to Recycle Scrap Metal

From now on, the country will collect everything that can be recycled such as iron, aluminum, optic fibers, electronic cards, and cardboard.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro Wednesday signed the Scrap Metal Strategic Decree to recycle and monetize solid waste in his country.

"We want to empower Venezuela's productive path. That is why the resources derived from the recycled material will be allocated to the national industry," Maduro explained.

Within 60 days, the country will collect everything that can be recycled such as disposable materials, iron, aluminum, optic fibers, electronic cards, and cardboard.

"The Ezequiel Zamora Socialist Corporation will receive all the products to distribute them to the national industry. The surplus collected could be exported," Vice President Delcy Rodriguez declared.

"The processing of waste will boost the country's economy and will contribute to contain environmental pollution," she commented. Authorities did not yet inform on how the Zamora corporation will manage the waste and how the funds obtained will be distributed. Currently, the country takes advantage of only less than 10 percent of what it could recycle, according to unofficial statistics.