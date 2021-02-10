Venezuela to Receive 100,000 Doses of Sputnik V Vaccine

Next week, the national vaccination campaign will kick off, prioritizing health workers who are on the front line against COVID-19.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro on Tuesday announced that 100,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine will arrive in his country next week.

Once the first lot arrives in Caracas, the national vaccination campaign will kick off, prioritizing health workers who are on the front line against COVID-19 and the people most vulnerable to the disease.

The next to be vaccinated will be the country's teachers to ensure their return to the classroom and the end of the school year.

Members of 'We Are Venezuela', a governmental movement that distributes aid to victims of the U.S. blockade, will also be vaccinated.

"We want to guarantee that the movement continues visiting house by house, offering protection to victims of the U.S. hostilities," Maduro added.

Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine has an approx 92% efficacy rate, according to a British medical journal. Sputnik V was initially registered in August, ahead of phase 3 trials. Its supply is crucial to people in Argentina, Bolivia, Palestine, Venezuela, Hungary, and UAE pic.twitter.com/lKyD6qGloV — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 7, 2021

The Bolivarian president also denounced the blocking of his government's resources frozen in foreign bank accounts. These assets would allow the purchase of new batches of COVID-19 vaccines. He also highlighted the government's efforts to guarantee full treatment to all COVID-19 patients in the country. Despite the complex economic crisis, "we maintain a high percentage of recovered COVID-19 patients," Maduro said. In the last 24 hours, Venezuela reported 500 new COVID-19 cases, raising to 131,096 the number of contagions since the beginning of the pandemic. Ninety-four percent of those infected have recovered.