Venezuela: UN Human Rights Rapporteur Presents Her Observations

The report contains the evaluation of the impact of the blockade imposed by the U.S. on the Venezuelan population.

The United Nations Human Rights Rapporteur, Alena Douhan, offered a press conference to share the preliminary assessment of her visit to Venezuela to evaluate the effects of the United States' blockade against Venezuela.

The report, summarized in an overview of visits to several states of the Venezuelan territory to observe the current situation of the country, together with the series of actions applied by the Government of the United States against the South American country, highlights the effects on food and health of the population.

Douhan highlights that the unilateral measures applied against Venezuela, its institutions and assets abroad, violate international law, as well as violate the rights of the country to respond to the needs of a people suffering the consequences of the blockade applied by the U.S. and its European allies.

#LIVE | UN Human Rights Rapporteur @AlenaDouhan highlights the lack of access to medicines and food by the country, generating a direct impact on the health of the Venezuelan population. pic.twitter.com/oAJulpFEnc — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) February 12, 2021

The international rapporteur highlighted with concern the restriction in the access to the necessary spare parts to re-establish the functioning of machinery linked to the water and electricity systems, resulting in adverse effects on the population's survival. The United Nations' report will be presented in September to the National Health System.

In the press conference, Douhan also clarified that her visits' agenda was organized with the United Nations' Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, not by the government of Venezuela.

The UN rapporteur stated that the humanitarian crisis being experienced by the Venezuelan people is a direct effect of the sanctions imposed by the United States. Her visit and that of any UN official are based on independence, impartiality, and comprehensiveness.