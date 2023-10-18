Venezuela Sends Humanitarian Aid to Palestinian People

This first shipment is part of a plan of direct and constant support to the people in Palestine, according to the Venezuelan government.

This Wednesday, the Venezuelan government announced the shipment of 30 tons of humanitarian aid to reach the people in the Gaza Strip.

President Nicolás Maduro said earlier this week that a shipment will be sent to Palestine to alleviate the humanitarian situation of the Palestinian population.

Through his official account in X, Foreign Minister Yván Gil informed that the supplies sent will arrive at El Arish International Airport, in Egypt, from where they will be transferred to the Gaza Strip.

The foreign minister pointed out that the South American country "demands that the right of the Palestinian people to receive humanitarian aid be respected."

Cumpliendo la instrucción del Presidente @NicolasMaduro, hemos enviado a Egipto un cargamento de más de 30 toneladas de ayuda humanitaria que próximamente llegará a Gaza para aliviar la grave situación humanitaria de su población tras 10 días de asedio y bombardeos.



¡La… pic.twitter.com/C67ZU1dYIp — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) October 18, 2023

The tweet reads, "In compliance with the instructions of President Nicolas Maduro we have sent to Egypt a shipment of more than 30 tons of humanitarian aid that will soon arrive in Gaza to alleviate the serious humanitarian situation of its population after 10 days of siege and bombardment. The solidarity and union of our peoples is unbreakable!"

The donation, which was delivered to the Red Crescent, includes oil, rice, drinking water, first aid kits, as well as personal hygiene kits, medical surgical material, mattresses, electric plant, water pump, gloves, among other necessities.

This first shipment is part of a plan of direct and constant support to the Palestinian people, as reported by the Venezuelan Government in previous days. "We are making a really important effort to guarantee the constant supply of the main items for life," the foreign minister said in statements to the press.

The sending of humanitarian aid to the population in Gaza under continuous bombardment by Israeli forces was discussed in a telephone conversation between the Venezuelan president and his Palestinian counterpart, Mahmud Abbas.

Venezuela has reiterated its condemnation of the genocide committed by Israel against the Palestinian people and has insisted on the need for an immediate cease-fire to put an end to the constant bombardment against the civilian population.