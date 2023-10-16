More Than 2,800 Killed in Palestine Due to Israeli Attacks

Among the dead are 936 women and 853 children, representing 64% of the Palestinians killed.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported Monday that more than 2,800 Palestinians have been killed and some 12,000 injured since the escalation of hostilities last Oct. 7.

WAFA news agency noted that 254 Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip and 562 others were injured in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 2,866.

Among the dead are 936 women and 853 children, representing 64% of the Palestinians killed. As for medical personnel, the death toll has risen to 37, including doctors, paramedics and nurses.

During the tenth day of the Israeli aggression on the enclave, the complete destruction of 3,731 residential buildings, including 10,500 homes, was reported.

Israel intensifies its bombardment of Palestine’s Gaza for the 10th consecutive day ahead of a possible ground invasion as the death toll in the besieged enclave of over 2M continues to mount, with hundreds of thousands displaced.



The Israeli aggression affected educational institutions, leaving 18 schools out of service as a result of severe damage, while 150 schools suffered partial damage.

The new wave of violence began last October 7, when militiamen of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) attacked the neighboring country, in what they considered a response to the escalation of Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people.

According to the latest estimates, more than 1,400 Israelis have been killed and some 3,300 injured.

Hamas surprised the Israeli army and security forces who, in retaliation, launched a wave of bombardments in the Gaza Strip unprecedented in the history of this conflict.

Several governments, NGOs and UN agencies have condemned the Israeli aggression and demanded an immediate end to the indiscriminate bombardment of Gaza, where more than 423,000 citizens have been displaced.

On the contrary, its Armed Forces announced in the coming hours an imminent land invasion against the enclave, in which tens of thousands of soldiers and officers will participate.