Iran Not to Be a Spectator in Israel's War Against Palestine

Iran will not remain passive in the face of the crimes committed in Gaza by Israel, and once again, it warned of the possibility of the conflict spreading throughout the region.

"It is unacceptable for Iran to stand by as a mere spectator in this situation," declared the Iranian Foreign Minister, Hosein Amir Abdolahian, during an interview with Al Jazeera.

Prior to this, he traveled to Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, and Qatar, where the Iranian diplomat held meetings with high-ranking officials to address the situation in Gaza.

The likelihood of other fronts opening up in the conflict is "growing with each passing hour" if the aggressions in Gaza are not halted, Abdolahian warned, emphasizing that "all scenarios are on the table."

La ministra española de Derechos Sociales, Ione Belarra:

“Hoy alzamos nuestra voz para denunciar el genocidio planeado previamente por Israel en la Franja de Gaza, que deja a cientos de miles de personas sin electricidad, alimentos y agua".



The text reads, "Spanish Social Rights Minister Ione Belarra: Today we raise our voices to denounce Israel's pre-planned genocide in the Gaza Strip, which has left hundreds of thousands of people without electricity, food, and water. Israel is bombing the civilian population in Gaza, which constitutes collective punishment that constitutes a serious violation of international law and a war crime. I call on the European Union to stop collaborating with a war criminal like Netanyahu, act accordingly independently, and change its rhetoric and actions."

"Even the United States will suffer significant losses," he highlighted, reiterating the potential ramifications of the extension of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict throughout the region.

During his international tour, the Iranian diplomat had meetings with leaders of groups belonging to the so-called Axis of Resistance, an alliance led by Iran and comprised of Palestinian, Syrian, and Lebanese militant organizations.

"No one can guarantee that the conflict will not escalate," Abdolahian reiterated in a meeting with the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad al Thani.

"Support for the Palestinian cause is a religious, humanitarian, and moral duty," said Abdolahian, who assured that Tehran "will continue its efforts to stop Israeli war crimes."

One day earlier in Beirut, he warned that members of the Axis of Resistance have their "fingers on the trigger, ready to act" at the "appropriate time" if Israeli crimes in Gaza persist.

