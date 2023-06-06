Venezuela-Saudi Arabia Mixed Commission to Be Held in Q4 2023

“Our work schedule in friendly countries such as Türkiye and Saudi Arabia has been a complete success," President Nicolas Maduro pointed out.

On Tuesday, Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil announced that his country and Saudi Arabia will hold a second High Level Mixed Commission in the last quarter of 2023, when both nations celebrate 71 years of diplomatic relations.

This event will take place in the capital city Riyadh, where the technical teams from Venezuela and Saudi Arabia will discuss a “work plan to further unite both peoples,” he pointed out.

The Venezuelan Communication Minister Freddy Ñañez held a meeting with his counterpart Salman Al-Dosari to strengthen bilateral relations in the cultural field.

"We dealt with general issues to specify an agenda this year... We agree on the need to take steps to specify projects that make it possible to publicize Venezuela in Saudi Arabia and Saudi Arabia in Venezuela," he said.

MADURO in Brazil: "They launched 900 economic sanctions against Venezuela, like missiles in a war... We resisted... resistance led us to the path of establishing a war economy, an economic model of war recovery, and now we have begun to walk the path of economic growth." pic.twitter.com/LwiIrylrTw — COMBATE |���� (@upholdreality) May 29, 2023

Regarding his visits to Türkiye and Saudi Arabia, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Türkiye ratified that his administration promotes cooperation in favor of the peoples within the concept of a new multipolar world of solidarity and humanitarianism.

"From Venezuela, we will always bet on working together and building a better humanity. Let's keep moving forward for a new world!" he emphasized.

Maduro arrived on Sunday in the city of Jeddah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia after participating in the inauguration of President Recep Erdogan in Türkiye.

