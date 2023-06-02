President Maduro to Attend Erdogan's Inauguration in Türkiye

In June 2022, Presidents Maduro and Erdogan held a meeting in Ankara where they decided to expand the scope of bilateral cooperation.

On Friday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrived in Turkey to attend the presidential inauguration of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who won the elections on May 28.

The Bolivarian leader was accompanied by his wife, legislator Cilia Flores. They were received by Murat Soylu, the deputy governor of Ankara, and other authorities.

On Saturday, the presence of over twenty world leaders is expected at the inauguration of Erdogan, who will assume his third consecutive presidential term.

The investiture ceremony will begin at 2:00 p.m. local time in Parliament and will continue later in the presidential palace.

Erdogan managed to capture 49.5 percent of the vote in the first round on May 14 and finally won the second round with 52.2 percent of the polls.

Türkiye and Venezuela have traditionally maintained good diplomatic relations. In June 2022, Maduro and Erdogan held a meeting in Ankara where they decided to expand the scope of bilateral cooperation.

This decision resulted in over 40 specific agreements in different economic, scientific, commercial, and cultural areas.