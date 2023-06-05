President Maduro Meets With Saudi Arabia’s Prince Salman

Nicolás Maduro, arrived in Saudi Arabia on an official visit after attending the inauguration of his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro held a meeting Monday with His Royal Highness Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohamad Bin Salman Bin Aldulaziz Al Saud.

Maduro said it was ¨a very fruitful and productive meeting (...) in which we reviewed our cooperation map and reiterated the commitment to advance in complementary work, in the different strategic areas, for the benefit of both nations."

The meeting took place in the city of Jeddah as part of the Venezuelan president's official visit to the country that began on Sunday, June 4.

The Venezuelan government said that "the dialogue aims to deepen the ties of strategic partnership, under the principle of mutual respect and self-determination of peoples."

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil said the meeting discussed "world current affairs, bilateral aspects of trade, investment and cooperation in the areas of culture, science and technology."

¨We have seen common projects in the area of oil, gas, petrochemicals, infrastructure, agriculture, tourism, and they have reviewed all this important cooperation agenda,¨ Gil said.

Venezuela and Saudi Arabia are countries with the largest proven oil reserves. Both have a long-standing bilateral relationship, strengthened by their participation in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), of which both are founding members.