Venezuelan and Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministers Hold Meeting

The meeting takes place on the occasion of an official working visit led by Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil held a meeting on Monday with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan, to evaluate bilateral cooperation issues.

The Venezuelan foreign minister said that during the meeting in the Saudi city of Jeddah they managed to "set a roadmap for joint work and the convening of the II Joint Commission, to be held in Riyadh, at the end of this year."

Since 2015, the two governments have maintained a high-level joint commission aimed at addressing energy cooperation issues.

For its part, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said that during the meeting they reviewed aspects of cooperation in the two countries, and "ways to enhance it in various fields, in addition to discussing the intensification of joint coordination on numerous regional and international issues of mutual interest."

Llegamos al Palacio Real de Jeddah del Reino de Arabia Saudita para desarrollar una agenda de trabajo que busca consolidar las relaciones que mantenemos con este país amigo. Venezuela firme en la unión y construcción del nuevo mundo. pic.twitter.com/g4c6h6t480 — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) June 6, 2023

We arrived at the Royal Palace of Jeddah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to develop a work agenda that seeks to consolidate the relations we maintain with this friendly country. Venezuela is firm in the union and construction of the new world.

The ministry added that both foreign ministers also referred to the two nations' efforts "to lay the foundations for international peace and security and contribute to the achievement of global sustainable development goals."

Foreign Minister Gil arrived in Saudi Arabia on the occasion of an official working visit led by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Bilateral relations between Venezuela and Saudi Arabia began in 1952, strengthening the friendship, brotherhood and solidarity between the two nations since the advent of the Bolivarian Revolution.