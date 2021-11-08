    • Live
News > Nicaragua

Nicaragua's CSE Confirms Reelection of President Daniel Ortega

Published 8 November 2021
Opinion

The Ortega-Murillo binomial surpassed 75 percent of the votes, which constitutes a categorical victory.

Nicaragua's Supreme Electoral Council (CSE) certified this Monday the candidate's triumph for the Sandinista Front Alliance (FSLN), Daniel Ortega, so he will continue in office for a fourth consecutive term of office, this time until 2027.

With 97.74 percent of the ballots counted (2,704,705 votes), the binomial led by current president Daniel Ortega and vice-president Rosario Murillo obtained 75.92 percent of the votes, in an election in which 65.23 percent of the electoral roll participated.

The Alianza Frente Sandinista party was seconded by the Partido Liberal Constitucionalista (PLC), which obtained 382,739 votes (14.15 percent) and, in third place, was the Camino Cristiano Nicaragüense (Nicaraguan Christian Way) with 89,311 votes (3.30 percent).

"#SovereignElections2021 | With a total citizen participation of 65.23% Total Votes: 2,860,559 Valid Votes: 2,704,705 Null Votes: 155,854 Parties PLC: 14.15% FSLN: 75.92% CCN: 3.30% ALN: 3.15% APRE: 1.78% PLI: 1.70%."

In the department of Managua, out of 752,848 valid votes, the FSLN obtained 552,750 votes; the PLC with 116,383 and the CCN with 27,810 votes. While in Matagalpa, the second department according to the number of valid votes (249,393), the FSLN won 188,873 votes; the PLC followed with 35,761 and the CCN with 8421.

These elections have shown that the majority of the Nicaraguan people continue to trust President Daniel Ortega after four presidential terms and multiple destabilizing attempts perpetrated against him.

by teleSUR/les-MS
