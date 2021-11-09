Intellectuals, Artists, Activists Defend Nicaraguan Sovereignty

"REDH forcefully rejects any pronouncement by the White House and its allies that seeks to ignore the will expressed in the 2021 electoral results," REDH stressed.

On Monday, the Network of Intellectuals, Artists, and Social Movements in Defense of Humanity (REDH) congratulated the Nicaraguan people for the exemplary demonstration of democratic vocation carried out during the November 7 electoral process

It also highlighted that the triumph of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) through a transparent and peaceful electoral process in which more than 65 percent of the citizens eligible to vote participated, 75 percent of whom voted in favor of the re-election of President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo.

"This happened despite the biased media campaign that tried to distort the elections and is now bent on violating the sovereign decision of the People," REDH pointed out.

“We repudiate the continuous destabilizing attempts and interference threats made by the United States government, which are seconded by certain governments... and have intensified since the 2018 coup attempt. REDH forcefully rejects any pronouncement by the White House and its allies that seeks to ignore the will expressed in the 2021 electoral results and threatens to increase the illegal and unjust unilateral coercive measures against Nicaragua."

There's so much propaganda trying to discredit Nicaragua's election, to justify US hybrid war.



The opposition figures arrested were NOT candidates, and were detained for taking millions from a foreign govt (USA) to lead a violent coup - a crime everywherehttps://t.co/v8L92PyIhD — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) November 8, 2021

On Monday, 27 electoral companions that were present in the Nicaraguan elections issued a statement rejecting the smear campaign unleashed by the international media, the European Union, and the United States against this Central American nation.

They stressed that Washington and its Latin American allies have "no arguments to sustain fallacies" whose ultimate purpose is to disrespect the sovereignty of the Nicaraguan government and people. The electoral companions also recalled that foreign delegations visited various voting centers and noted the tranquility and transparency with which the elections were carried out.

"We are witnesses of the will to safeguard the peace and sovereignty of the Nicaraguan people, expressed and defended by the political organizations competing in this election," the international companions said and remarked that there were “no obstructions” to supervise the electoral process.