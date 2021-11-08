ALBA-TCP Highlights Nicaraguan People’s Democratic Vocation

In a communiqué, ALBA-TCP welcomed the reelection of President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo, and congratulated the legislators elected to the National Assembly and the Central American Parliament (PARLACEN).

The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People's Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) on Monday highlighted the democratic vocation of the Nicaraguan people after the successful development of the general elections.

In a communiqué, ALBA-TCP welcomed the reelection of President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo, and congratulated the legislators elected to the National Assembly and the Central American Parliament (PARLACEN).

The General Secretariat of the integration bloc described Sunday's elections as historical, in which Nicaragua ratified its struggle for peace and the defense of its independence and sovereignty.

La Secretaría Ejecutiva del @ALBATCP felicita al pueblo nicaragüense por su vocación democrática y cívica.

Asimismo, congratula al Comandante Daniel Ortega y a la Cra. Rosario Murillo por su reelección como Presidente y Vicepresidenta de Nicaragua, respectivamente.

Comunicado: pic.twitter.com/yM5hRLCyGd — Sacha Llorenti (@SachaLlorenti) November 8, 2021

The Executive Secretariat of the @ALBATCP congratulates the

Nicaraguan people for their democratic and civic vocation.

It also congratulates Commander Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo

for their reelection as President and Vice President of Nicaragua.

In this sense, ALBA-TCP emphasized that the Nicaraguan people taught a new lesson of democracy and civic-mindedness when they actively participated in the elections and freely elected their representatives, despite pressures and interfering threats.

The Alliance also recognized the vast economic, social and political achievements made by the Sandinista Revolution, which have allowed strengthening better conditions for the progress of Nicaragua, the communiqué concluded.