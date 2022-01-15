President Maduro Presents Annual Message to the Nat’l Assembly

During his annual report to the National Assembly, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro Moros stressed the active role and growth of the Public Powers and the Venezuelan people during the year 2021, despite all the efforts from the opposition to do away with the Bolivarian Revolution.

This Saturday, President Nicolás Maduro presented his Annual Report before the National Assembly, highlighting that both the Public Powers and the Venezuelan people have grown during the year 2021, as active members participating in the consolidation of political peace, national dialogue, internal stability, and the functioning of the institutions in Venezuela.

In this regard, the Head of State said: "I come once again to fulfill my commitment to the Nation's Legislative Branch." "I wish everyone, the people of Venezuela, a happy and blessed year 2022 of work, growth and national union," stressed the Commander in Chief of the Nation.

"Today, no one doubts that the five Public Powers of Venezuela are in force and in full operation. 2021 was a year of great achievements, but, above all, of great awareness about the struggles we gave in our country: each one from the trench that corresponded to him," Maduro Moros assured.

Denuncia @NicolasMaduro que Estados Unidos ejecutó el secuestro de Alex Saab de forma vil a pesar de haber dado la palabra a la derecha de que respetaría el estatus de diplomático y miembro de la delegación en México

Nicolas Maduro denounces that the United States kidnapped Alex Saab in a vile way despite having given the right wing his word that they would respect the status of a diplomat and member of the delegation in Mexico.

The National Assembly became the epicenter of the reinstitutionalization of Venezuelan democracy. Likewise, President Nicolás Maduro indicated that the opposition has to recognize "that defeating Chavismo is difficult. I believe that the mega elections of 2021 were a total success for Venezuelan democracy and the Venezuelan electoral system", he highlighted.



