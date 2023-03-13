President Maduro Greets Pope Francis on Appointment Anniversary

"We pray he continues to bless the world with the wisdom of the word of God, for many more years," the Bolivarian leader tweeted.

"We send a fraternal greeting to Pope Francis, who celebrates 10 years of his appointment as the highest authority of the Catholic Church. We pray that he continues to bless the world with the wisdom of the word of God, for many more years," the Bolivarian leader tweeted.

In October 2022, Maduro also sent a message to Pope Francis and received a response full of "blessings and faith for Venezuela." Subsequently, the Venezuelan President thanked the leader of the Catholic Church for his good wishes.

Following the resignation of Joseph Ratzinger as Pope Benedict XVI, Argentine Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio was elected as pope on March 13, 2013.

10 years ago, Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio stepped out on the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica for the first time as Pope.



As he celebrates the 10th anniversary of his election of papacy, we take a look at a few highlights from Pope Francis’ first year. #TenYearsPopeFrancis pic.twitter.com/rnmcwFhLKT — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) March 13, 2023

On Monday, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, Vice President Cristina Fernandez-Kirchner, and other politicians also sent a message to Pope Francis regarding the anniversary of his 10 years at the helm of the Vatican.

"We want to express our admiration and closeness for your work in favor of humanity, particularly in favor of the excluded and poor peoples. We know the resistance that your work generates among those who may see interests that are not legitimate affected,” they said.

The letter was also signed by governors, civil servants, union leaders and leaders of social movements that militate in the "Front for All" and "Together for Change" parties.