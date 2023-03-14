President Maduro Receives Ambassadors From Three Countries

On Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro received the letters of accreditation from the ambassadors of the Bahamas, the Lao Democratic Republic, and Saint Kitts & Nevis.

During a ceremony held at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Maduro personally welcomed Bahamian ambassador Melanie Hilton, Laotian ambassador Vantha Sengmeuang, and St. Kitts & Nevis ambassador Norgen Maxwell Wilson.

The Bolivarian leader also honored the Vietnamese ambassador Le Viet Duyen, who finished his mission in Venezuela after spending three years in this South American country.

During the award ceremony, Maduro proposed reaching cooperation agreements with Vietnam in agricultural, oil, gas, petrochemical, trade, scientific and technological activities.

As part of the deepening of bilateral cooperation, he instructed his Bolivarian ministers to resume negotiations between Petrovietnam and Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA).

'We don't care what imperialism, or oligarchs think' about Venezuela - Maduro



"We don’t care what imperialism thinks, or what the oligarchies think, about the political, social, institutional, cultural and economic life of Venezuela. We don’t care."



"I want to convey a message of brotherhood, solidarity, and support for the historic and victorious Vietnam. Vietnam is a heroic homeland that knew how to rise in any circumstance," the Venezuelan President said.

For his part, Le Viet Duyen stressed that Venezuela and Vietnam have supported each other in international forums and institutions. He also mentioned that bilateral economic collaboration increased 350 percent in 2022.

Referring to his stay in Venezuela, the Vietnamese diplomat stressed that the Maduro administration has overcome difficulties, improved the people's standard of living, and raised the position of the South American country in the international arena.