Venezuela: Emergency Housing Plan for Those Affected by Rains

Venezuelan governors evaluated on Wednesday, together with the Superior Housing Organ, a contingency plan to attend to the victims of the recent floods that have occurred in the Caribbean nation.

"As a general disposition of the organ, begin the activation of shelters to prepare for the rains, activate the methodology of attention in two phases of the Gran Misión Vivienda Venezuela (a social program of the Government)," said the Minister of Habitat and Housing, Ildemaro Villarroel, during a conference broadcast by the state-owned Venezolana de Televisión channel.

In an address on Tuesday, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro instructed to create an emergency housing plan to attend to those affected by the rains.

In that sense, the governor of Táchira state (west), Freddy Bernal, detailed that more than 250 families in the region must be relocated to new homes due to the ravages caused by the rains. "We have determined that some 250 houses should be relocated", informed Bernal.

For his part, the governor of the state of Merida (west), Jehyson Guzman, highlighted the most affected municipalities in the region. "We have 21 houses in the municipality Alberto Adriani, the municipality with the greatest affectation Obispo Ramos de Lora, with 389 houses affected; the municipality Caracciolo Parra Olmedo with 80 houses, the municipality Tulio Febres Cordero, 78 houses (affected)", commented the Venezuelan governor.

Flooding continues in various municipalities in the south of Lake Maracaibo on northwestern Venezuela. A levee on the Zulia River broke during heavy rains, affecting cattle-raising and agricultural areas.



At the same time, the governor of the state of Trujillo, Henry Rangel, detailed that more than 270 families in ten municipalities have suffered the consequences of the floods. "We have there ten municipalities quite affected. Between Valera and Mérida, we have 14 edge failures in the Pan-American axis; there are 273 families affected, 62 houses also affected, but some of them are recoverable; what is true is that in the 62 houses, these families practically lost all their belongings", he indicated.

According to Venezuelan authorities, the most affected by the rains are registered in the states of Trujillo (west), Mérida (west), Lara (west), Anzoátegui (east), Carabobo (center), Táchira (west) and the Capital District (north) and Zulia (northwest).

Maduro approved a fund of 10,000,000 bolivars (local currency), equivalent to US$ 2,252,252 and indicated that this budget would be renewed once it is exhausted.