Venezuela Receives New Cargo Of COVID-19 Vaccines From China

This is the fifth shipment sent through COVAX to strengthen the immunization campaign in this South American country.

On Tuesday, Venezuela’s Vice Minister of Resources, Technology and Regulation, Gerardo Briseño, received 3.1 million Sinopharm vaccines from China

So far, Venezuela has managed to obtain over 12 million COVID-19 vaccines through COVAX, a multilateral mechanism which is managed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Bolivarian Health Ministry confirmed the arrival of the new charge and indicated that the Chinese vaccines will be used as booster doses in the national immunization plan.

The Sinopharm vaccines were acquired with state funds as part of a far-reaching vaccination system that comprises Russian and Cuban vaccines too.

“Venezuela has made a great effort to release funds to acquire these doses,” Briseño said, and recalled that his country's gross domestic product (GDP) has contracted in recent years as a result of the U.S. economic blockade.

On January 4, the Bolivarian authorities also received over 3 million Sinopharm vaccines, which were acquired through the revolving fund managed by the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO).



As of Tuesday morning, Venezuela had recorded 456, 641 COVID-19 cases and 5,383 related deaths.