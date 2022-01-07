Venezuela Asks CELAC for Support To Overcome US Sanctions

"These coercive measures are incomprehensible amid the economic recession prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic," chancellor Plasencia stated.

During the 22nd Summit of Foreign Affairs Ministers of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) held in Buenos Aires on Thursday, Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Felix Plasencia condemned that the U.S. subjects his country to permanent commercial and financial persecution.

"The U.S. unilateral sanctions against Venezuela and other brother countries are incomprehensible amid the economic recession prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic," Plasencia condemned. To counteract this situation, he called on Latin American countries to strengthen their unity to defend the principles of the United Nations (UN) Charter and the CELAC Presidential Statements.

Since the region faces economic recovery challenges, the chancellor also urged to promote sustainable and cooperative development policies, which comply with the agreements reached to fight climate change.

To meet this objective, Plasencia urged the Latin American and Caribbean Economic System (SELA) to provide CELAC with data to understand the crisis better and develop sustained economic strategies to counteract it.

"Enough hypocrisy. If you want dialogue, release Alex Saab. If you want dialogue, return our assets abroad and our gold [withheld by the Bank of England] which you stole,” said Venezuelan National Assembly (AN) President Jorge Rodríguez.



He also suggested that Latin American countries strengthen trade agreements and commercial exchanges with extra-regional partners like the African Union (AU), Russia, India, and China.

The minister reiterated the proposal made by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to create the CELAC General Secretariat, which will contribute to deepening regional exchange and reinforcing multilateralism. Finally, Plasencia wished success for Argentina as the 2022 CELAC Pro Tempore President. "We know that this sister nation will give continuity to the CELAC founding principles and consolidate the unity of its member countries," he stated.