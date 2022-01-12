Venezuela Denounces Sabotage Against Oil Facilities

After the attack, however, PDVSA teams were deployed to carry out contingency protocols and guarantee the prompt restitution of fuel distribution throughout the country

On Wednesday, the Bolivarian authorities denounced a new criminal sabotage against the country's oil industry facilities.

The Ali Rodriguez Araque Presidential Commission (CPARA) assured that the extreme right would be related to the explosion in the Eastern Pipeline, located in the Naricual municipality, in the ​​Anzoategui state, from which all fuel is distributed to the Eastern states of the country.

"This criminal action is part of the permanent war directed by U.S.-protected far right groups seeking to boycott the important advances that the Bolivarian Government has achieved within the new production system," CPARA said.

"This incident adds to the criminal record of sanctions and threats that the Venezuelan oil industry has been subjected over the last five years, by extremist opponents whose agenda of violence seeks to interrupt all operations associated with the State Petroleum Company of Venezuela (PDVSA)."

Citizen Security Vice Minister Remigio Ceballos informed that the PSVSA Security Directorate, the Bolivarian National Police (PNB), and the subnational police carried out coordinated actions to control the fire.

After the attack, however, PDVSA teams were quickly deployed to carry out contingency protocols and guarantee the prompt restitution of fuel distribution throughout the country.

"The Bolivarian government headed by President Nicolas Maduro and the heroic PDVSA working class ratify their commitment to continue working tirelessly until achieving the full recovery and strengthening of our industrial and technological infrastructure," CPARA stressed.