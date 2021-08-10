New Peruvian Government Will Support Dialogue in Venezuela

Peru's position was announced through a communiqué issued by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Héctor Béjar.

Peru expressed its full support for the resumption of the dialogue process between the government of President Nicolas Maduro and the Venezuelan opposition, in a clear shift in the foreign policy of the South American country with the arrival of Pedro Castillo to the presidency.

Peru's position came through a statement by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Héctor Béjar. The latter considered it good news that the dialogue process between the opposition and the Venezuelan government will be reactivated with Norwegian mediation in Mexico City.

Béjar said he is in favor of any action aimed at contributing to the necessary dialogue between the Venezuelan Government and the opposition to reach an agreement to call elections.

He added, in this sense, that such dialogue should also serve to create the conditions for the lifting of the unilateral economic coercive measures imposed by the United States, which only affect the living conditions of the Venezuelan people.

El cambio radical de la política exterior de #Perú sobre #Venezuela de apoyo al diálogo y respeto https://t.co/LEjWdyXhIQ — Madelein Garcia (@madeleintlSUR) August 10, 2021

"The radical shift in #Peru's foreign policy on #Venezuela from support for dialogue and respect."

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Peru will encourage all international initiatives to converge around the Contact Group, thus, in practice, abandoning its membership in the so-called Lima Group.

This statement comes days after countries such as Bolivia and Argentina expressed their support for Peru to leave the Lima Group, a position announced by the secretary-general of the ruling Peru Libre, Vladimir Cerrón, and by Foreign Minister Béjar himself a week ago.