Venezuela: Dialogue Between Government and Opposition Kicks Off

Among the items on the agenda of the dialogue are electoral guarantees, the lifting of unilateral coercive measures and respect for the rule of law.

After the arrival of the participating delegations to Mexico Friday, the dialogue between the Bolivarian Government of Venezuela and the opposition began this Friday with the aim of building an agreement for peaceful coexistence, reconciliation and the strengthening of democratic values.

Hours before, the head of the government delegation, lawmaker and president of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, expressed his gratitude to the Mexican people and authorities for accepting to host this meeting.

According to the director of the Norwegian Center for Conflict Resolution, Dag Nylander, among the items on the agenda to be discussed during the dialogue are political rights, electoral guarantees, the lifting of coercive measures, the restoration of social peace and the return of assets illegally blocked abroad.

In addition, respect for the constitutional rule of law, the renunciation of violent actions and reparations to the people who were victims of these acts in the country, as well as guarantees for the implementation and follow-up of what has been agreed upon, will be raised.

#LIVE | National Museum of Anthropology, #Mexico. Dialogue takes place assisted by #Norway between Venezuela´s president @NicolasMaduro and members of the opposition. #Norway's @DagNylander thanks #Mexico for hosting talks between the Gov´t of Venezuela and the Unitary Platform. pic.twitter.com/QJkr2SnJEF — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) August 13, 2021

"We will do everything possible for these negotiations to have a satisfactory result", said the Norwegian official, indicating that the problems faced by Venezuelans must be solved by the political actors of the South American nation without foreign interference.

Nylander urged the parties in the dialogue to have a serious and constructive attitude. "Listen to the concerns of your counterpart and the Venezuelan people," he said, calling on the international community to support this process.

The head of the delegation representing the Venezuelan government, Jorge Rodriguez, thanked the countries involved in this dialogue for being supportive, present, bold and hardworking, whereas Gerardo Blyde, the opposition representative in Mexico, said "each side has had to yield part of its narrative to achieve a middle ground at the beginning, having the conviction that the process is more than necessary."

News in development...