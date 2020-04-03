Puebla's Group Condemns US Military Move To Venezuelan Coast

The Puebla Group denounced on Friday the deployment of military forces at the Venezuelan maritime borders by the United States under the pretext of the war on drugs.

The group of leftist leaders rejected the use of force and threat against Venezuela, saying the U.S. move violated international right.

The communique also warned UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the UN Security Council about the implications of such interference in domestic affairs for the Latin American region and the Caribbeans.

"An escalation of tensions in the area is occuring in moments when all the hemisphere should be united in solidarity in order to address the human beings affected by the COVID-19 as a maximum priority."

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he would launch anti-drug operations in the Venezuelan Caribbean and other seas in the western hemisphere in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, as part of the National Security plan.

Trump's announcement occurred at the White House daily press conference on COVID-19, which has left much of the country's population confined to their homes.

According to estimates released Tuesday, the virus could cause 100,000 to 240,000 deaths, even if social distancing measures are being applied.