Venezuela: Physicians Apply Dexamethasone to COVID-19 Patients

Plasma from recovered patients will also be used in treatment procedures in this country.

Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodriguez reported that her country's doctors have been applying dexamethasone, a steroid approved by the World Health Organization (WHO), in the treatment of seriously ill COVID-19 patients.

She indicated that a commission of health experts included this drug among the possible therapy options after it became known that Spain had used it with favorable results.

"The commission agreed to include this drug for use in seriously ill patients due to the positive impact reported from Madrid. Spain was going through its outbreak and the most efficient drug they had was dexamethasone. Based on experience, the steroid is working," Rodriguez said.

Health Minister Carlos Alvarado explained that Venezuela has a special commission that is in charge of reviewing the scientific literature which is published every day about COVID-19.

"We already know that it affects the respiratory tracts, the renal tracts, the brain, and other systems. Every day new research and information appear. We are reviewing that and open to any procedure," Alvarado emphasized.

The Bolivarian vice president also reported that Venezuela will implement plasma treatment to care for patients who tested positive for coronavirus.

"As you know, recovered patients' plasma has had good results. We are going to start using it in treatment procedures in Venezuela," Rodriguez said.

As of Wednesday morning, Venezuela had reported 4,187 COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths.