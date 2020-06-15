Mexico Willing to Help Venezuela With Oil Upon Request

Venezuela’s government has repeatedly denounced the consequences of the illegal coercive measures imposed by the U.S.

Mexico would be willing to sell oil to Venezuela if that country requested it, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday.

In his regular morning press conference, Lopez Obrador stressed that this would be a humanitarian gesture, as the South American nation has been severely affected by the unilateral and illegal United States blockade.

“If they requested it and it was a humanitarian necessity, we would do it (...) No one has the right to oppress others,” he expressed.

Venezuela’s government has repeatedly denounced the consequences of the illegal coercive measures imposed by the U.S. against the Venezuelan people. These unilateral actions have threatened fuel supply in this South American country.

Te blockade "is a war,(...)a brutal war. The U.S. is persecuting any company that brings a drop of gasoline to Venezuela,” Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said as Iranian tankers reached the country two weeks ago.

If Mexico would sell fuel to Venezuela they could face sanctions by the U.S government, as Trump's administration prevents other countries and companies from working with the government of Maduro.

"Mexico is an independent, sovereign country, we make our own decisions and we do not interfere with the other countries' policies. It is people's self-determination," Obrador pointed out.

Recently, Iran sent five tankers carrying gasoline and related products, aiming to alleviate the shortage derived from the blockade.