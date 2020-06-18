Venezuela Unveils Plot to Plunder Its Nation's Oil Wealth

Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez Thursday showed strong evidence against opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido and Jose Ignacio Hernandez, both of whom sought to plunder Venezuela's oil wealth abroad with U.S. government's complicity.
RELATED:
Guaido Hired Mercenaries for a Terrorist Incursion in Venezuela
"The facade that lawmaker Juan Guaido and false prosecutor Jose Ignacio Hernandez have tried to present as a political project is, in reality, a criminal corporation," Rodriguez explained.
It is a scheme designed to "undermine Venezuela's interests. It seeks to take over the country's financial assets abroad, mainly the oil companies' resources," she added.
Hernandez, who is this criminal network's intellectual mentor and usurps the functions of Venezuela's Republic Attorney General, has received support from the Trump administration.
Rodriguez also provided a group of documents and audios that demonstrate the link between the false prosecutor and World Bank Director David Malpass, who was a U.S. Treasury Department official between 2017 and 2019.
"With Malpass's support, the usurper intended on behalf of Venezuela to benefit U.S. companies," Rodriguez denounced.
The most obvious example of this plundering project is the US$8 billion demand imposed by the U.S. third-largest oil company Conoco Phillips on Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA),
"Hernandez was behind that whole maneuver," the Venezuelan Vice-President assured.
In January 2019, Malpass was also one of the main promoters of the illegal sanctions against 72 Venezuelan officials, the digital currency Petro, PDVSA, and other companies.
Currently, President Nicolas Maduro's administration is calling for the implementation of international conventions against transnational and organized crime.
"Hernandez, Venezuela defeated you. Justice will come," Rodriguez concluded.