Venezuela Unveils Plot to Plunder Its Nation's Oil Wealth

Opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido and Jose Hernandez are involved in the illegal operation.

Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez Thursday showed strong evidence against opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido and Jose Ignacio Hernandez, both of whom sought to plunder Venezuela's oil wealth abroad with U.S. government's complicity.

"The facade that lawmaker Juan Guaido and false prosecutor Jose Ignacio Hernandez have tried to present as a political project is, in reality, a criminal corporation," Rodriguez explained.

It is a scheme designed to "undermine Venezuela's interests. It seeks to take over the country's financial assets abroad, mainly the oil companies' resources," she added.

Hernandez, who is this criminal network's intellectual mentor and usurps the functions of Venezuela's Republic Attorney General, has received support from the Trump administration.

Rodriguez also provided a group of documents and audios that demonstrate the link between the false prosecutor and World Bank Director David Malpass, who was a U.S. Treasury Department official between 2017 and 2019.

