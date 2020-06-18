Venezuela Intensifies Quarantine to Fight COVID-19 Upsurge

Capital District, Miranda, Aragua, La Guaira, Zulia, and Bolivar will increase restrictions in a bid to halt further spread of the pandemic.

Several Venezuelan states will radicalize quarantine measures due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, President Nicolas Maduro informed Thursday.

Capital District, Miranda, Aragua, La Guaira, Zulia, and Bolivar will increase restrictions in a bid to halt further spread of the pandemic. The president said that in the next few hours, specific measures will be announced to implement those restrictions.

Besides, Maduro also called on the Venezuelan people to strengthen personal protection measures and to comply with the necessary social distancing.

"Protection depends on everyone, it doesn't depend on one man or the government, it depends on you, fellow countryman. It depends on taking care of ourselves and complying with security protocols," he said.

#DeInteres | Radicalizarán cuarentena en seis entidades del país a partir del lunes https://t.co/et6pUP3LQq pic.twitter.com/EE2l88C2kG — Prensa Presidencial (@PresidencialVE) June 19, 2020

"Quarantine to be radicalized in six entities of the country."

Vice President Delsy Rodriguez pointed out that, in the last 24 hours, 46 new cases were reported due to community transmission while 52 were imported, 41 from Colombia, and 11 from Brazil.

The head of state also referred to the danger posed by the fact that health control in the border areas with Colombia and Brazil has lost strength, something that has directly influenced the increase in virus transmissions.

"There has been an upsurge in the municipality of Caroni, as a result of the irresponsibility of some local people who came from Brazil, who have gone through trails violating health measures and contaminating part of the Pemon community, along with and some neighborhoods," he complained.

So far, Venezuela has 3,484 confirmed positive cases, with 28 deaths and 835 patients recovered. Over one million PCR tests have been carried out in the country, a figure that places Venezuela with the most tests per million in Latin America and the Caribbean.