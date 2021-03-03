Venezuela Pays Tribute to African Independence Leaders

President Nicolas Maduro thanked the solidarity of African peoples and governments towards the Bolivarian nation.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday awarded the Francisco de Miranda Order to the leaders of the African independence processes.

"We share with Mother Africa the struggle for independence to achieve our peoples' happiness. With the Order, we honor their leaders for breaking the chains of colonialism," Maduro said.

During the 'Dreams of Freedom' videoconference, the president thanked the solidarity of African peoples and governments towards Venezuela amid the imperial powers' systematic attacks against his country.

"Today, we raise together the flags of freedom and justice. Africa is an example of resistance, courage, constancy, and loyalty," he added.

Our director @MuhammedDesai will be speaking alongside @EmbaVESudafrica, 2nd Deputy General secretary of @SACP1921 @chematlhako and Deputy President of NEHAWU Mike Shingange in a webinar on Venezuela solidarity tomorrow at 12H00. pic.twitter.com/Q4cPVNqlhS — #Africa4Palestine (@Africa4Pal) March 3, 2021

The president also highlighted the fight of Angola, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe against the Apartheid regime in the 1990s. Venezuela's government paid tribute to historical African figures such as Namibia's Founding Father Samuel Daniel Shafiishuna Nujoma; Mozambique's former President Joaquim Chissano; and Zimbabwe's Defense Minister Oppah Chamu Zvipange Muchinguri Kashiri. The Francisco de Miranda Order was created in 1939 to reward outstanding merit and to honor services made to science and progress.