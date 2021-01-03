Venezuela's New Assembly: the People's Hope for Economic Upturn

"The new lawmakers will begin a new cicle of dialogue and reconciliation," President Nicolas Maduro assured.

Venezuela's new National Assembly (AN) on Tuesday will be settled with the aim of promoting laws to confront the U.S. administration's hostile policy towards the Venezuelan government and people.

"The new lawmakers are our country's hope to begin a new cycle of dialogue and reconciliation," President Nicolas Maduro said as he called "disastrous" the outgoing Assembly.

The main challenges of the AN will be to achieve peace and the well-being of the people. To accomplish this, it will focus on enacting laws that will restore the economy, parliamentary institutions, and political stability.

The first step will be for ministers to be held accountable and provide solutions to "recover revenue sources, confront bureaucratism, and corruption," Maduro assured.

The Communal Parliament Law, which seeks to institutionalize the People's Power through the Plan 200 Carabobo, will be the first bill to be debated by the Assembly.

"This 2020 has been a year of lessons and great battles. We learned that we did not get anywhere without the people's support. That is why communes will be the center of the transformations," the President said, alluding to Plan 200 Carabobo.

The initiative seeks to recover the country's social, political, family, community, and economic life. The government proposes to build 200 socialist cities to attend to the people's primary needs. To accomplish this plan, the new National Assembly "will play a key role. It must promote laws that establish the plan's structure, as well as the priorities, policies, goals, and daily tasks that we must accomplish. There is no time to lose," he said. "200 Carabobo" is also a new effort to strengthen the country's public services, which received over 2,000 attacks promoted by the U.S. throughout this year. "Hand in hand with the NA, we will build a better society, strengthen our legal system, and push the nation forward," Maduro assured. Another of the country's priorities for 2021 will be to guarantee food sovereignty. To achieve this, the National Assembly will discuss the AgroVenezuela Bill (GMAV). The project is a response to the crisis generated by the COVID-19 and the U.S. blockade. It aims to make the agricultural sector to respond to people's daily subsistence needs.