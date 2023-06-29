Venezuela: Parliament Swears in Commission to Elect CNE Rectors

Last June 15, the rectors of the National Electoral Council resigned from their positions.

The Venezuelan National Assembly (Parliament) swore in on Thursday the commission that will elect the new board of the National Electoral Council (CNE).

The swearing-in of the 21 members of the Electoral Nominations Committee: took place in a legislative session. The committee is composed of 11 deputies and 10 members of civil society.

"You are installed as the Electoral Nominations Committee that will be in charge, as established in Article 295 of the Constitution, of selecting the best to be rectors of the National Electoral Council," said the President of the Parliament, Jorge Rodríguez.

Rodríguez congratulated the members of the commission that "should be installed tomorrow." The committee will present before the plenary of the National Assembly the list of candidates to form the CNE board of directors.

Así quedó conformado el Comité de Postulaciones Electorales para definir nueva rectoría del CNE https://t.co/hBPAh2jpyQ — Agencia Venezuela News (@venezuelanewsVN) June 30, 2023

This is how the Electoral Nominations Committee was formed to define the new rectory of the CNE.

The president of the Preliminary Commission of the Electoral Nominations Committee, Giusseppe Alessandrello, announced the names of those selected.

Besides Alessandrello, among the deputies are: José Gregorio Correa, Cilia Flores, Nosliw Rodríguez, José Villarroel, Ricardo Sánchez, Didalco Bolívar, Gloria Castillo, Desiré Santos Amaral, Miguel Salazar and Luis Augusto Romero.

The representatives of the civil society are Ricardo Bravo and Carlos Boully for the religious sector; Dayairi Ruíz for the indigenous sector; Marcos Guerrero, Rosmely Flores and María Fernanda García for the professionals; Alfonzo Granadillo for the senior citizens; Thaina Aristizabal on behalf of the Afro-descendants; Alexis González on behalf of the disabled community and Guillermo Hidalgo for the workers.

Last June 15, the rectors of the CNE resigned from their positions. The process for the designation of new authorities was then opened by the legislative branch. The next presidential elections in Venezuela are scheduled for 2024, according to the country's constitutional terms.