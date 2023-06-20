Venezuela and Brazil Implement Binational Trade Agreements

Both countries are reinvigorating their relationship within the framework of the construction of the new map of cooperation based on the principles of solidarity and complementarity.

On Monday, Venezuelan and Brazilian high-level officials met in Caracas to promote binational trade and ratify the commitment to jointly fight against smuggling on the common border.

The meeting's purpose was to follow up on the commitments made in the "Brasilia Declaration", which both countries signed on May 29, explained the Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil.

The parties also approved the establishment of an "administrative commission" to deal with economic complementation agreements and a commission for the evaluation of Brazilian products of animal and vegetable origin.

The delegations "agreed to meet soon in order to install the corresponding technical tables with a view to reinvigorating the bilateral relationship within the framework of the construction of the new map of cooperation based on the principles of solidarity and complementarity," Gil said.

Diplomatic and trade relations between Venezuela and its neighboring country suffered a sharp deterioration after the rise of the far-right politician Jair Bolsonaro to the presidency of Brazil on January 1, 2019.

However, once the Workers' Party leader Lula da Silva assumed the Brazilian presidency in January 2023, the prospects for cooperation between the two nations flourished again with the full reestablishment of diplomatic relations.

In this new scenario, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Guyana, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Suriname, and Venezuela signed the Declaration of Brasilia, which calls for regular dialogue to promote South American integration in various key areas.

